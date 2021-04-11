Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,002,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,234,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of Globe Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 132,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $99.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.