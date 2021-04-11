Norges Bank Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,910,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,990,000. Norges Bank owned about 3.34% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $4,424,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $5,330,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 894,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 231,150 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,949,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

