Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,399,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,222,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

