Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,998,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,315,000. Norges Bank owned 1.40% of Nielsen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 822,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,076,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000.

Nielsen stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

