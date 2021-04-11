Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 801,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,427,000. Norges Bank owned 1.87% of CoreSite Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.73.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

