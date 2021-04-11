Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,755,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,363,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.77% of Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Discovery by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Discovery by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $66.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

