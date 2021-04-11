Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 590,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,832,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of Lear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lear by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth $846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lear by 62.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LEA opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

