Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,272,216 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,383,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.21% of Owens Corning at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.65.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. Owens Corning has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $96.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

