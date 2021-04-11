Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,362,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,679,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.88% of Penn National Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,093,371 shares of company stock valued at $383,945,497. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

