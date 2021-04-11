Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 391,539 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 391,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,224,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $304.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.01 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.92 and a fifty-two week high of $333.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

