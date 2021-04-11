Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 446,490 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 446,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,067,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of Mirati Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after buying an additional 869,526 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $170.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,526,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,685 shares of company stock valued at $81,033,986. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

