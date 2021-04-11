Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 499,141 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 499,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,454,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.22% of AON at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AON by 4,280.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,142,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

NYSE:AON opened at $237.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.18. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $238.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

