Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 988,864 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 988,864 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,574,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Wynn Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.