Norges Bank Takes $100.34 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,596,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,344,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

