Norges Bank Takes $117.04 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,235,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $117,041,000. Norges Bank owned 1.02% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,920 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.13, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $65.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

