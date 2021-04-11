Norges Bank Takes Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,157,630 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,980,000. Norges Bank owned 5.42% of Covanta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after acquiring an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,581 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 614,661 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

CVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.