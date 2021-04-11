Norges Bank Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 802,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,210,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.56% of Expedia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

