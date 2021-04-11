Norges Bank Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,335,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,034,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.00% of Gaming and Leisure Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

GLPI stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

