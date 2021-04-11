Norges Bank Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,351,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,051,000. Norges Bank owned 1.20% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $81.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

