Norges Bank Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,166,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,565,000. Norges Bank owned 0.85% of Raymond James as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raymond James by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.55.

RJF opened at $127.03 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $129.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

