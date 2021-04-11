Norges Bank Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,410,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,649,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.54% of Wheaton Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after buying an additional 402,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

WPM stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

