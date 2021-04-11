North American Management Corp Acquires 2,312 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

SYY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.86. 1,311,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,523. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

