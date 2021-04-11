North American Management Corp Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

North American Management Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.31. 7,802,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The company has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

