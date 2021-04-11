North American Management Corp Buys 4,719 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.4% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 52.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $753,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 45,872,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,345,629. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $345.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

