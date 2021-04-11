North American Management Corp Buys 756 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

North American Management Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.23. 1,400,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

