North American Management Corp Buys 950 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

North American Management Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $399,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $231.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,523. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.