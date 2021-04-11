North American Management Corp Decreases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

North American Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,692 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

