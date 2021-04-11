North American Management Corp Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

North American Management Corp grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,990,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,227,988. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

