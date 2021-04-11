North American Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. North American Management Corp owned approximately 2.19% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,577. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

