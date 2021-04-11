North American Management Corp Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

North American Management Corp lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.0% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of American Tower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.80. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

