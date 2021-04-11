North American Management Corp Has $17.53 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

North American Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.4% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

V traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.52. 5,724,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,016,713. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.01 and its 200 day moving average is $207.42. The firm has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.