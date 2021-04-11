North American Management Corp Has $18.52 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North American Management Corp cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.5% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.36. 1,501,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,492. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.95 and its 200-day moving average is $226.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

