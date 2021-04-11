North American Management Corp Has $22.94 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

North American Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $20.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,270.67. 1,307,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,543. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.33 and a 52 week high of $2,273.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,071.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,820.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

