North American Management Corp Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 312,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,663 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 26.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 208,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,686,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,328,539. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

