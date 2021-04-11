North American Management Corp Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $69.45. 5,124,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,671. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

