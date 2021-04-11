North American Management Corp Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

North American Management Corp raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.64. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

