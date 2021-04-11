North American Management Corp Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $161.73. 1,329,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

