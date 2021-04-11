North American Management Corp Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

North American Management Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

