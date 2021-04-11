North American Management Corp Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

North American Management Corp lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.11. 1,779,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

