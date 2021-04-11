North American Management Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

North American Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. North American Management Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,446,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 197,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 141,463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 339,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $96.30.

