North American Management Corp Sells 1,080 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

North American Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.37. 5,855,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,331,348. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

