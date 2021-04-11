North American Management Corp Sells 3,106 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

North American Management Corp lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.7% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.57. 6,033,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,648,949. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

