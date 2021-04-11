North American Management Corp Sells 725 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

North American Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.9% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.44. 1,128,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.06. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

