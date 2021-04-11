Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 187,571 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of Corsair Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $33.52 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

