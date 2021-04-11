Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 231,506 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of Leslie’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

LESL opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

