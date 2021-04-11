Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 260,415 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of American Well as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $23,449,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in American Well by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,292,579 shares of company stock valued at $59,291,818 over the last quarter.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

