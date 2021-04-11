Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Chuy’s worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

In related news, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $312,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.31 million, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

