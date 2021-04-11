Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.53% of Resources Connection worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 149,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Resources Connection by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.