Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of American Superconductor worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Superconductor by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSC stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

