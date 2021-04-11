Northern Trust Corp Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.37% of Hercules Capital worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

NYSE HTGC opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

